Crash that closed River Road between Junction City and Eugene fatal, deputies say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A stretch of River Road between Junction City and Eugene was closed Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash that the driver did not survive, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports.
According to the LCSO, they responded to a reported crash between Bishop Lane and Lone Pine Drive on River Road at about 1:30 p.m. on November 30. Deputies said they arrived to find a red SUV had been traveling northbound when it drove off the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into two trees. Deputies said the driver suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.
River Road was closed between Beacon Drive and Sovern Lane for several hours after the crash while deputies investigated the scene. The LCSO says the drivers name is being withheld at this time.