Creswell City Council drops camping amendment after public outcry

CRESWELL, Ore. – Public outcry at the May 22 meeting prompted the Creswell City Council to abandon a proposed amendment that would have decriminalized camping in the city’s Garden Lake Park.
The proposed amendment is part of a statewide effort of cities to draft reasonable laws around the time, place, and manner that an individual experiencing homelessness can camp on public property. According to state laws and Supreme Court decisions, camping codes in Oregon need to be updated by July 1.
Dozens of Creswell residents attended the May 22 council work session to voice their concerns regarding the proposed ordinance. The meeting went for five hours. After many people spoke, the council decided it would not decriminalize camping in the park.
Lori Eichelberger is the president of the Emerald Valley West homeowners association in the neighborhood right next to Garden Lake Park. She said she appreciates the outcome of the meeting.
"I'm grateful that the councilors are able to see their way through to listen to their constituents and that they're able to still be working toward a plan that will be good for our residents and also for people passing through,” she said. “We still have a lot of work to do but I'm grateful that Garden Lake Park is now off, out of the crosshairs."
Creswell’s city manager Michelle Amberg shared insight as to why the council had looked to use Garden Lake Park as a designated camping spot in the first place.
"Well when you allow people to reside unhoused in your community, there are certain things that need to be in place in order to assure sanitation,” she said. “There needs to be bathrooms. It would be a good idea to have water, because everybody needs water. Maybe electricity."
She said initially, city leaders believed Garden Lake Park checked all the boxes.
The city will now actively work to find a new answer for an updated code. Residents are hopeful, but lack answers.
“I’m confident that in Creswell, we have good people that are willing to find the right solution,” Amberg said.
Larry Parlette is a Creswell resident who lives in the neighborhood directly across from the park. Before the meeting, he thought camping there was the best solution on the table.
"The City of Creswell doesn't have a lot of public property,” he said. “And the public property it has is basically that park and the park downtown where the kiddies play. So it's like, well I get screwed on this deal, but who's going to choose to put it in the kiddie park?"
Another neighbor felt different.
"I still don't want it around where I live. If the state legislators want to be so charitable let them put it in their backyard or in Salem,” Creswell resident Linda Wylie said.
Eichelberger admits she does not know what should be done.
"So I don't know what the best outcome is going to be,” she said. “But I'm hoping that they'll be able to find their way through in order to come into compliance and also have it be something that won't blow up in our faces down the road."
While the city still works to find a solution, Amberg wanted to send a clear message about the position the city is in.
"This is not necessarily a fair ordinance,” she said. “I think the state has pushed down an unfunded mandate on us and is ignoring our ability for home rule here. So that puts the City Council in a very, very uncomfortable place, a very difficult place, because this was not their choice."
The council is divided on whether they want to designate one place for camping in the city or not. There will be two ordinances the council will consider at the June 12 meeting.