Creswell veteran and his family move into home built by community

CRESWELL, Ore.-- It was a special day for one local veteran and his family as they settled into their new house in Creswell, which was built entirely by their community.
After two years of donations and construction, it's finally move-in day for Jayson Southmayd and his family.
"I'm just so happy," Southmayd said. "A feeling of peace, which we haven't had in a long time."
His wife, Misty, said she's thankful to finally feel safe.
"I know my kids are safe now. I don't have to worry about a roof falling on them or the floor falling out beneath them," Misty said.
Southmayd is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He suffers daily from severe nerve damage, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other problems. But aside from the physical pain, his family's home was the biggest heartache.
It all started with a snow storm in 2019 that caused four oak trees to fall through the roof. The family's home was severely damaged, and their health was at risk. To make things worse, Southmayd said bad contractors left them thinking they might end up homeless.
Until Coburg building official and inspector Jason Bush stepped in to help.
"The house was horrendous," Bush said. "It didn't take an expert to see the problems associated with it. So, I just started telling all the contractors that I know."
Bush said donations and money immediately started flowing in, and they got to work building the new house right behind their old one.
"It's been a long road, but we are finally done," Bush said. "We are here today to move them into their new house and celebrate the long journey that we went through."
Bush said everything was either donated or purchased with the money raised through their GoFundMe.
"We put about $90,000 into the house, and the rest of it was generously donated, materials, labor, products, everything," Bush said.
Bush said this has been the most challenging but rewarding project he's ever done.
"It was the most overwhelming thing that I did, but by far the most pleasurable and most rewarding," Bush said. "But there were times where I would almost break down; I had no idea how I was going to do it."
A spacious kitchen, living room, three bedrooms, a top-notch shower, and so much more. It's a project that has personally affected many within the community as they've poured into this house, making it a home for a family so well deserved.
"They are a humble family. They've had so many setbacks in their life that they weren't sure this was really going to happen," Bush said. "Two years is a long time, but you could see their confidence level and excitement growing over the last six months, and it's made it all worthwhile."
The Southmayds told KEZI now it's time to pick up where they left off; they plan to be a hub to their community which has done so much to build this home from the ground up.
"I can't wait to have my veteran brothers and sisters here," Jayson said. "Our place has always been a place for them to come get a meal and a bed and just relax and get away from the world, and we haven't been able to do that for three years. This is going to open that back up us."
Misty said he loves to cook, and a kitchen this size is perfect.
"I love to host and cater to veterans and college kids, and now I have the space to do it," Misty said.
Bush said the next task is to tear their old house down.