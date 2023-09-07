Creswell woman convicted of animal neglect accused of probation violation

EUGENE, Ore. – A woman who avoided jail time in 2021 after she was convicted of 11 counts of animal neglect is accused of violating her probation agreement by not providing proof that she's providing suitable care to her horses, according to court records.
Gwenyth Davis pleaded guilty to 11 counts of second-degree animal neglect and was allowed to keep several of her horses with conditions. Court documents show that Davies was issued an “order to show cause” after she violated her probation agreement. Prosecutors say that Davies hasn’t made monthly restitution payments, hasn’t provided monthly digital photos of her four horses that show their overall body condition, and also hasn’t provided hay and grain receipts to Lane County Animal Services and the Oregon Humane Society.
Court records show that Davies has made payments of $140 for the past couple of months but still owes more than $45,000.