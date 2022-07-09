Crew puts out garage fire in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - Crews responded to a midday fire in the Green district on Friday morning.
According to officials, at 11:04 a.m. on Friday, officials with the Douglas County Fire District No.2 and the Winston-Dillard fire district responded to calls of a garage fire on Carnes road in the green district.
Officials said a neighbor reported the fire, as well as several others in the area.
The first engine to arrive on scene reported heavy smoke coming from the garage area. Officials said crews were able to knock down the fire and contain it to the garage.
Officials said there was no damage to the nearby house.