Crews battle quarry fire in Douglas County

UMPQUA, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a blaze first spotted in a Douglas County rock quarry Saturday afternoon.
According to the Douglas Forest Protective Association, they joined other local firefighting agencies in responding to an estimated 6-acre fire in a rock quarry near Tyee Road in Umpqua around 1:17 p.m. on July 16. DFPA has named the blaze the "Little Wolf Fire."
Crews staged an aggressive initial attack with crews on the ground and in the air. By 5 p.m., the fire was holding at 8 acres, DFPA said. By 7 p.m., the fire was 100% plumbed and 60% trailed. Additional crews were ordered to continue the response through the night.
DFPA said no homes or structures were threatened by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said it is human-caused. The general public is asked to avoid the area to keep everyone safe.
With hot, dry and gusty weather conditions bringing high potential for wildfires, DFPA said people should refrain from any recreational activities that include fire, heat or sparks.