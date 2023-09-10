Crews battling fire on McCully Mountain, prompting Level 1 evacuation notices

LINN COUNTY, Ore. -- Crews are working to contain a fire on McCully Mountain that started Sunday evening, prompting a Level One (BE READY) evacuation notice.
According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the fire is past the locked gates of Thomas Creek Drive and in remote terrain.
The North Cascade District of the Oregon Department of Forestry said late Sunday night the fire is estimated to be 18 acres in size. Firefighters on the ground and in the air are responding, and people are asked to stay clear of the area so firefighters and aircraft can get the blaze put out quickly.
As a precaution, the Linn County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level One evacuation notice for the following area:
Beginning at the intersection of South Cedar Mill Rd and Trask Road, south to Thomas Creek, traversing the creek west to where Bear Creek dumps into Thomas Creek, then north to the intersection of South McCully Mountain Road and East McCully Mountain Road, encompassing all residences on both sides of both South McCully Mountain Road and East McCully Mountain Road.
An interactive evacuation map can be viewed on Linn County's website.
People in the Level One area should monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs and, in some cases, pets and livestock.