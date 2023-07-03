 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Crews battling grass fire in Moon Mountain City Park in Eugene

Smoke from Moon Mountain fire

Photo from Facebook post.

EUGENE, Ore.- Fire crews are fighting a grass fire at Moon Mountain City Park in Eugene. 

Firefighters said multiple crews are on scene, trying to put out the flames. Officials with Eugene Springfield Fire said some residents in the area are under evacuation orders.

A nearby resident said the fire is 15 acres in size, and is 0% contained; however, officials have not yet confirmed acreage or containment lines at this time. 

This is a developing story. Be sure to tune in for KEZI 9 News at 11 p.m. for the latest on firefighting efforts.

 

