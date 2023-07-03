Crews battling grass fire in Moon Mountain City Park in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore.- Fire crews are fighting a grass fire at Moon Mountain City Park in Eugene.
Firefighters said multiple crews are on scene, trying to put out the flames. Officials with Eugene Springfield Fire said some residents in the area are under evacuation orders.
A nearby resident said the fire is 15 acres in size, and is 0% contained; however, officials have not yet confirmed acreage or containment lines at this time.
This is a developing story. Be sure to tune in for KEZI 9 News at 11 p.m. for the latest on firefighting efforts.