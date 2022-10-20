Crews contain early morning house fires near Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. -- A fire in two homes near Redmond was contained before it could spread to nearby dry brush, Redmond Fire and Rescue said.
According to Redmond Fire and Rescue, their crews responded to the 5500 block of Harvest Avenue near Redmond at about 4:30 a.m. on October 20. Officials said that when crews arrived, they found two structures fully engulfed in flames and fire spreading through dry brush and junipers. Officials said crews quickly attacked the fire and managed to contain it to the two structures before it spread much farther, although those structures were severely damaged.
Officials say all occupants of the buildings were able to safely evacuate without injury. Crews are currently on the scene extinguishing hot spots and investigating the scene. Fire officials say this is a good reminder to make sure smoke alarms are working and to practice evacuation plans.