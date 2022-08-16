Crews contain grass fire at Florence Airport

FLORENCE, Ore. -- A grass fire at Florence Airport on Tuesday afternoon threw a lot of smoke, but didn’t injure anyone or harm any buildings or equipment, officials say.
The fire reportedly broke out at about 2:30 p.m. on August 16. Wind pushed the fire south, but fire crews were eventually able to slow its spread. Officials said the fire was started when crews were doing some crack sealing on the runway and somehow sparked a fire.
Officials say no planes were involved or damaged, and no one was hurt in the fire. The airport is closed all week due to the runway repairs.