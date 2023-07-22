Crews continue to mop up Haight Creek Fire

ALMA, Ore. -- Since July 18, the Haight Creek Fire has been burning on the southern edge of Lane County.
Eric Brekstad, Stewardship Forester with the Western Lane District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, and other ODF personnel have been on the frontlines since the fire first broke out. He said the fire has burned over 110 acres and has been 15 percent contained as of the morning of July 22.
"It's a really difficult fire to fight," he said. "Steep terrain with really heavy snags we've had to take out so it's been a really a challenging fire."
Every fire has it's own unique challenges and the Haight Creek fire is no different. The steep mountains meant they had to fight fires in an indirect manner; airplanes flew over dropping thousands of gallons of water. ODF officials said between 120 and 144 people were brought in to combat the flames.
"We were trying to slow the fire down to get our lines established so we could actually stop the fire," Brekstad said. "Luckily everything came together and it worked."
Officials on the ground said the fire is fully under control, and if everything goes according to plan, the flames could completely be extinguished as early as next week. However, with fires, nothing is truly predictable.
Crews are working on clearing out burned or dead trees in the contained areas so they can be open for recreation once again.
"So what we do is we start on the outside of the fire and then we start mopping up and making sure it's completely out," Brekstad said. "And we'll mop out from the outside of the fire and we'll work towards the inside of the fire, until we get to a point where we feel like it will hold under any conditions."
Officials expect to be busy for the rest of the fire season given the recebt weather conditions. May was really dry and the weather pattern is mirroring conditions typically found in August, Brekstad said. The drier weather makes for perfect timber to ignite fires.
Prevention, officials said, is key to keeping everyone safe this fire season.
"A lot of it just has to do with thinking about things before you do them before hand, like mowing dry, cured grass," Brekstad said. "Try to do it early in the morning before the heat of the day. When you're smoking making sure you're not throwing them out the window."
They also ask people to be mindful of the fire regulations in their area.