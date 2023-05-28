Crews continue to work on containing 7K Fire near Veneta

VENETA, Ore. -- It is a family affair for fire crews from all over Oregon, as multiple teams have come to help aid in containing the 7K Fire.
As of the evening of May 28, the Oregon Department of Forestry said the fire is 60% contained.
Reports came in on the afternoon of May 26 that the mountains southwest of the small city of Veneta were on fire. Fire crews from outside Portland, the coast and nearby districts all worked to secure a fire line to stop the spread of the fire.
The fire's location proved to be difficult because of the inaccessibility to water that is needed to put out scorched burn sites. Oregon Department of Forestry spokesperson Natalie Weber said they are having to constantly bring in water via trucks to be used in firefighting efforts.
"When it comes to wildland firefighting, we're a little bit limited with our water because we're not hooking up to a hydrant out here,” Weber said. “What they're doing is they're cycling in and out and bringing water in for the engines to fill up with so that they can actually use water out here on this fire."
In addition to the challenge of supplying water to stop the blaze, firefighters say the mountainous terrain has made controlling the fire incredibly difficult. Steep slopes and near vertical mountain sides makes the containment that much more difficult, forcing them to rely heavily on helicopters to put out the growing flames.
"Just in this steep country we knew we were going to need aircraft and so we've had six different helicopters every single day assigned to this fire," Weber said.
Their aerial efforts, combined with those of crews on the ground. have been able to improve the containment every day they have been working. Weber said it is important to get the fire line done as quick as possible.
"We want to keep it as small as possible and the first step is getting that fire line around it to keep it at this size where we're at right now," she said.