Crews continue work on Three Buttes Fire outside of Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. -- Burning about 15 miles northeast of Florence, the Three Buttes Fire was measured at nearly 150 acres as of Thursday morning.
According to Idaho Team 1, the incident management team in command of the blaze, the fire has burned about 144 acres and is 0% contained as of AUgust 31. Previous reports had the blaze at 65 acres, but a recent infrared flight updated the acreage. Officials said changes in fire acreage across operational periods is common and periodically there may be minor changes attributed to differing mapping methods.
Challenges for fire crews on this ground-based fire are primarily related to the steep terrain, which makes it difficult for fire crews to build fire lines, forest officials said. Thick vegetation and large trees are also creating hurdles for firefighters.
"This is a full suppression fire, so we're doing everything that we can to keep the fire as small as possible," said incident commander Julia Lauch. "We are utilizing existing road systems because some of the terrain is too steep and cliffy to put firefighters in."
A Rapid Extraction Module Support (REMS) Team and an Advanced Life Support Module were both assigned to the fire as a precautionary measure. The REMS team provides medical and patient extrication in remote locations without road access, Forest Service officials said.
Authorities said heavy equipment operators created fuel breaks alongside roads with particular focus in the western and southern parts of the fire.
Fire management officials said there are currently no evacuation notices and no road closures currently in place, but forest officials are considering closing portions of Forest Road 58 for reasons of public safety.
One parcel of private property is near the fire, Lauch said, but it is currently not threatened. Crews are working to put in mitigation efforts between the property and the fire.
Fires of this size are pretty unusual on the western slopes of the coastal range, she said, but dry conditions over the past few months have made it possible.
"This area has seen incredibly drought-stricken fuels, and we're at like zero percent of the normal precipitation for this time of year in the area," Lauch said. "So the fuels are really really dry, which allows fire to spread faster, making this fire larger than typical in this area."
However, recent cooler temperatures and higher humidity have moderated fire behavior. Recent precipitation was also beneficial.
"What we're experiencing is some minimal to moderate fire behavior that's gone down with the addition of the rain," Lauch said. "And we're seeing backing and creeping and smoldering and not a lot of active fire growth due to the rain."
A command post and base camp has been set up around the Florence Events Center. The city said on Facebook while firefighters cannot accept food or gifts, they would greatly appreciate the community being welcoming and appreciative.
Lauch said the best case scenario for her team on this incident in completing containment lines that succeed in holding the fire and that her equipment and firefighters stay safe.