Crews make progress on lining wildfire southwest of Veneta

UPDATE - 5/28/2023 7:00 A.M. -- ODF said the 20-acre spot fire has been completely lined, and the main fire is 40% lined. Fire activity drastically decreased around midnight, allowing firefighters to push forward in progress. The fire remains at an estimated 300 acres.
VENETA, Ore. -- Crews are working to battle a wildfire located about ten miles southwest of Veneta. As of Saturday night, the fire was estimated to be burning 300 acres of mostly private land, with a line around 30% of it's perimeter.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the "7K Fire" was first reported in the early afternoon of May 26. ODF Western Lane District firefighters responded as the fire spread quickly due to windy conditions and steep terrain. Additional resources, including firefighting helicopters, were called in to stage an aggressive initial attack.
The fire remained active overnight into May 27, ODF said, and a spot fire started nearby, growing to an estimated 20 acres. Six helicopters worked until sundown to dump water on hard to reach areas on the main and spot fires.
Officials said crews will work through the night to line the main and spot fires. Handcrews, engines and other resources -- including those from the Douglas Fire Protective Association, ODF's South Cascade District and the Coos Forest Protective Association -- were assigned to the overnight work.
A drop in overnight temperatures and high relative humidity will naturally help to slow fire growth and behavior, ODF said.
As the fire burns on steep ground with hazards like narrow roads and the risk of falling trees and debris, officials said safety is a top priority for firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but as of May 27, no homes or buildings are threatened. Peninsula County park is closed to the public, and everyone is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons.