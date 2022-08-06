Crews put on illegal campfire near Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Crews put out an illegal campfire in the Umpqua National Forest Friday night, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
According to officials, forest leaders were driving roads in the Steamboat drainage when they came across the fire which had flames close to three feet high.
The fire was reportedly 1/10 of an acre in size and crews from Forest Service engine 465 responded to extinguish the fire.
The USDA Forest Service is asking people to be very careful in the woods and stay informed on current restrictions.