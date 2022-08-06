 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...VERY DRY AND HOT THIS WEEKEND AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH
INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA
GORGE...

...BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

.Offshore flow will bring a very dry and hot airmass into the
region this weekend. North-northeast winds will increase this
afternoon, turning more easterly tonight and Sunday. Thermal low
pressure will build over the Willamette Valley and Cascades today,
and will enhance instability while crossing back over the
Cascades on Sunday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 604 AND
667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County
Lowlands.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Crews put out illegal campfire near Roseburg

  • Updated
  • 0
Smokey the bear

ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Crews put out an illegal campfire in the Umpqua National Forest Friday night, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

According to officials, forest leaders were driving roads in the Steamboat drainage when they came across the fire which had flames close to three feet high.

The fire was reportedly 1/10 of an acre in size and crews from Forest Service engine 465 responded to extinguish the fire.

The USDA Forest Service is asking people to be very careful in the woods and stay informed on current restrictions.

Recommended for you