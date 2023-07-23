Crews respond to fire in the Willamette National Forest

FALL CREEK, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a blaze in the Willamette National Forest first spotted Saturday afternoon.
According to a post on the forest's Facebook page, a fire was reported near the Bedrock Campground in the Fall Creek area on the afternoon of July 22.
Named the "Bedrock Fire," officials estimated it to be 80-100 acres in size. They said fire behavior is active in timber and firefighters with both the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Forestry are fighting the fire and working to protect buildings on private land. Additional crews were ordered for the next morning.
The Bedrock Campground and roads in the are are closed, with visitors asked to avoid the area. Officials said smoke may be visible from Highway 58 and the towns of Lowell and Jasper.