Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday.

LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern
Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire
near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air
quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will
change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially
with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro
area.

Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and
residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.
The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical
conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children,
people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
www.oregonsmoke.org
fire.airnow.gov
breaking

Crews respond to wildfire in the Willamette National Forest

  • Updated
  • 0
"Salmon Fire"

Three-to-four-acre fire spotted near the community of Oakridge. 

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a fire in the Willamette National Forest, about three miles east of Oakridge.

The U.S. Forest Service said they got a report of a fire burning in in the Salmon Creek area around 2:30 p.m. on August 6.

Crews both on the ground and in the air are responding to the blaze, named the "Salmon Fire." Officials said the fire has grown to 40 acres and is located in very steep terrain. A heavy helicopter is assisting ground crews, with those crews having hose around one of the flanks of the fire. An incident management team, along with additional hand crews and a water tender, is on order.

An investigator is on scene to determine the cause of the fire. 

This is a developing situation. Stick with KEZI 9 News as we learn the latest information.

Noah Chavez joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas for Noah, you can email him at noahchavez@kezi.com.

