Crews respond to wildfire in the Willamette National Forest

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a fire in the Willamette National Forest, about three miles east of Oakridge.
The U.S. Forest Service said they got a report of a fire burning in in the Salmon Creek area around 2:30 p.m. on August 6.
Crews both on the ground and in the air are responding to the blaze, named the "Salmon Fire." Officials said the fire has grown to 40 acres and is located in very steep terrain. A heavy helicopter is assisting ground crews, with those crews having hose around one of the flanks of the fire. An incident management team, along with additional hand crews and a water tender, is on order.
An investigator is on scene to determine the cause of the fire.
