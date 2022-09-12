Crews work to find hazard trees as Cedar Creek Fire burns

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Highway 58 is back open to all traffic after being closed for a few days due to the Cedar Creek Fire.

Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation said there are still first responders in the area.

Closer to the fire line, crews are still hard at work. Officials told KEZI 9 News the cooler weather on Monday, as well as the cloud coverage, light rain and high humidity helped slow the Cedar Creek Fire's advance. Right now, the main focus is removing hazard trees.

Corey Robinson, the Planning Operation Section Chief, said things are looking up.

"We're on what we refer to as 'Division Yankee.' So this was the piece of ground that we did a burn operation on a few days ago. And what we do now is, it's our job to come in and then control the line. So, the first step of doing that is coming through with the professional fallers. They'll go through and eliminate the tree hazards," Robinson said.

Robinson said they do a back burn because they get rid of any fuel for a fire when it makes its way through an area. They work with independent tree falling companies, who do this kind of work every day.

Fallers like T.D. Woodruff have been doing this for 33 years. He said work like this is critical when fighting a fire. He said the hardest part of his job is finding the hazard trees, before they find crewmembers.

"They're out there, and you don't see them right away, so you have to look real hard to find 'em," Woodruff said. "We fall the tree so it don't spot fire across the line that we're on right here. Get it down where we can put the fire out."

Robinson said this is the work that is just as important, if not more so, than battling the flames. Because if a tree falls unexpectedly, it could prove deadly.

"This is one of the most dangerous things that we have, are one of the biggest threats to firefighters is all of the dead trees. So with forest health conditions and just the amount of dead trees that are out there, it's crucial to the firefighters for our safety that we come in and eliminate anything that could come down and hurt us," Robinson said.

For the latest information on evacuation orders and containment efforts, be sure to keep an eye on KEZI 9 News' firewatch coverage.