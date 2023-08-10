Crews work to halt Wiley Fire as new evacuations ordered

SWEET HOME, Ore. – As the Wiley Fire burns dangerously close to Sweet Home, firefighters are working to build fireline before conditions shift.

Officials with the Oregon Department of Forestry said fire crews are using hand tools, contract loggers, aircraft and other resources to suppress the Wiley Fire and stop its northward spread before it gets to the community of Sweet Home. More resources are on the way to try to contain the 165-acre fire.

New Level 1 evacuations have been ordered by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office that surround the Level 2 evacuations ordered earlier in the week. More information about evacuations can be found at the LCSO’s website.

The ODF said the weather may soon make fighting the fire more difficult. With temperatures expected to rise on August 12 and gusts up to 30 miles per hour forecasted, officials are worried that conditions might be difficult for containment. The ODF urges the public to avoid any activities that might cause a wildfire.