Homicide investigation underway after Glide man found dead in Idleyld Park

GLIDE, Ore. - A homicide investigation is underway in Douglas County after a man was found dead in Idleyld Park, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is assigned to the case that started on Feb. 12th, after the Sheriff's Office received reports that there was a dead body in the park.
Deputies responded and found 35-year-old Austin Mitchell Clark dead, and determined that his death was a homicide. The cause of death remains under investigation.
Detectives state the death is an isolated event and there is no threat to public safety.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident, with the Sheriff's Office assigned as the lead investigating agency. Anyone with direct knowledge of Clark's activities prior to Sunday, February 12, 2023, are encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 541-440-4458.