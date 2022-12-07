Man arrested after threatening hotel guests with gun and mace

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 9 ft at 8 seconds and south winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&