Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For
the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 9 ft at 8 seconds
and south winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the
second Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and
southwest winds 10 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday. Small Craft
Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory,
from 5 PM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Man arrested after threatening hotel guests with gun and mace

Police lights

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A Eugene man is in custody tonight after he allegedly threatened guests at a local hotel with a gun and bear mace, according to Springfield Police.

Around 4:16p.m. Wednesday, SPD was called out to the House Inn and Suites on Gateway street for reports of a armed disorderly man. Police said the suspect, John Vaea Leata, 30, was reportedly threatening people with a gun and bear mace as he walked the halls of the hotel. Police said he also tried to enter occupied rooms. 

Police said at one point, Leata made inappropriate comments toward an 8-year-old girl. When confronted by her parents, he pointed the gun at the parents reportedly making the comment “head shot, head shot.”

When officers got to the hotel, they confronted Leata in the parking lot. He did not cooperate and refused to comply with police commands. 

Springfield police said he angled his body away from officers, which prevented them from seeing his hands. An officer tried to taser Leata, but it did not work. He then took off running, and was chased by officers.

Leata was eventually taken into custody in the center lane of Gateway street. Police said he continued to resist arrest, and while he was being handcuffed, an officer was exposed to a chemical variant similar to pepper spray. 

Leata now faces charges of Disorderly Conduct, Meanacing, and more. 

