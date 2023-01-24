 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality, mainly below 1500 feet
elevation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 ft at 18 seconds and north winds 10 to 15
kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Crow high-schooler arrested after making school shooting threat, LCSO says

  • Updated
  • 0
Empty school desk

CROW, Ore. -- A student was taken into custody Monday after allegedly threatening to shoot up Crow Middle/High School, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the LCSO, they received reports of a school shooting threat at Crow High School just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, January 23. The LCSO said their investigators looked into the matter, and found that a student at the high school had made a social media post on Friday, January 20, allegedly asking other students if they would like to help shoot up the school. Deputies said they identified the student and contacted his parents.

The LCSO said they contacted the student and took him into custody for first-degree disorderly conduct. Deputies said the student was taken to the Serbu Juvenile Detention Facility on that charge, and investigators have been working with school officials to ensure community safety. School officials confirmed no one was harmed as a result of the alleged threat. The LCSO does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community or the school.

KEZI 9 News is looking into how this incident has affected the community of Crow. To hear from those affected by the threat, tune in to KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. today.

Tags

Recommended for you