Crow high-schooler arrested after making school shooting threat, LCSO says

CROW, Ore. -- A student was taken into custody Monday after allegedly threatening to shoot up Crow Middle/High School, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the LCSO, they received reports of a school shooting threat at Crow High School just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, January 23. The LCSO said their investigators looked into the matter, and found that a student at the high school had made a social media post on Friday, January 20, allegedly asking other students if they would like to help shoot up the school. Deputies said they identified the student and contacted his parents.
The LCSO said they contacted the student and took him into custody for first-degree disorderly conduct. Deputies said the student was taken to the Serbu Juvenile Detention Facility on that charge, and investigators have been working with school officials to ensure community safety. School officials confirmed no one was harmed as a result of the alleged threat. The LCSO does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community or the school.
