Crumb Together assailant found guilty by jury; new cookie shop to open in same location

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman accused of assaulting a business owner over the mask mandate enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic was found guilty on Wednesday, according to court documents.

The assault took place at Crumb Together, a cookie restaurant in downtown Eugene, in November of 2021. Ricki Collin and Amy Hall livestreamed themselves walking into the store without masks. They told the owner they didn’t have to put masks on, and the owner asked them to leave. Hall then shoved the owner, the owner got a bat – and all three got into a fight. Once all was said and done, the owner was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and Hall and Collin were arrested.

On February 1, a jury found Hall guilty of third-degree assault, first-degree burglary, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. She is set to be sentenced on February 9. Collin’s trial for similar charges is still ongoing. Crumb Together eventually closed its doors in December 2022, citing issues with the city of Eugene and claiming that downtown is no place to run a business because it got too dangerous.

Fortunately for those in downtown Eugene with a craving for cookies, a new cookie store is taking Crumb Together’s place. Doughmo’s Cookie Company, a Hawaii-based online business focused on delivering big, delicious cookies, is opening its first physical location in the vacated space. Kodie Dorman, a partner of Doughmo’s and their lead person in Eugene, said she is excited by the opportunity to open the store for the people here.

“Our biggest priority with our cookie shop is we want to be a big part of this community,” Dorman said. “We want to do fundraisers, we want to support as many people as we can and we’re hoping that we can create a good name for ourself and make a lot of friends, and hopefully, uh, avoid any unfortunate altercations.”

Doughmo’s in Eugene hopes to be open by February 24.