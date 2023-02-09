 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 16 seconds
and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small Craft
Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Crumb Together assailant sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison

  • Updated
  • 0
Crumb Together

EUGENE, Ore. – The woman who was found guilty of assaulting the owners of a cookie shop in downtown Eugene has been sentenced to just under four years behind bars, according to court records.

In November 2021, Ricki Collin and Amy Hall livestreamed themselves walking into Crumb Together in downtown Eugene without masks and got into a fight with the owner when asked to wear masks. The owner was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and Hall and Collin were arrested. Hall was found guilty of several charges including third-degree assault on February 1.

According to court documents, Hall was sentenced on February 9. She faces three years and 10 months in prison, and will be on probation for three years after her release. Justice officials said Hall is not eligible for a reduction in sentence or early release.

