Crumb Together assailant sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison

EUGENE, Ore. – The woman who was found guilty of assaulting the owners of a cookie shop in downtown Eugene has been sentenced to just under four years behind bars, according to court records.
In November 2021, Ricki Collin and Amy Hall livestreamed themselves walking into Crumb Together in downtown Eugene without masks and got into a fight with the owner when asked to wear masks. The owner was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and Hall and Collin were arrested. Hall was found guilty of several charges including third-degree assault on February 1.
According to court documents, Hall was sentenced on February 9. She faces three years and 10 months in prison, and will be on probation for three years after her release. Justice officials said Hall is not eligible for a reduction in sentence or early release.