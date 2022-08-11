 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Current UO president named next president of Northwestern University

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Schill, University of Oregon president

EUGENE, Ore. -- Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois announced on Thursday morning that the current president of University of Oregon, Michael Schill, has been named their 17th president.

The announcement came on the morning of August 11. Northwestern University says their search for their next president looked over numerous submissions and the opinions of a diverse mix of committee members from across the university. They said Schill was selected based on his leadership experience and passion for education.

UO said they were sad and proud to see Schill go to the Chicago-based university. They added the board of trustees will soon appoint an interim president, and that the board would discuss the search for a new permanent president at their meeting on September 15.

Tags

Recommended for you