Día de los Muertos celebration to be held at Eugene art center

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Maude Kerns Art Center will host a reception celebrating the Day of the Dead where visitors will be able to find all kinds of artistic and musical expressions on display.
The Día de los Muertos reception is set for Friday, October 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is set to feature all kinds of different foods provided by community members. Mexican music and dancing will also be performed by folkloric groups. There is currently an exhibit on display in the arts center, with 19 artists from three states and Mexico, seven community altars, and a Day of the Dead gift shop with authentic crafts by Mexican artists.
“This is our twenty-ninth annual exhibit that we're doing, which is really exciting that we've been doing it for as long as we have and it's really become a really great tradition for a lot of the community, not only to see the show but to come to the fiesta and celebrate the ancestral spirit of the Mexican people that the holiday likes to celebrate,” said Michael Fisher, the executive director of the Maude Kerns Arts Center.
The art exhibit will be on display until Friday, November 4, but a larger celebration will take place on October 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Día de los Muertos formally begins on November 1 and ends on November 2. It is a holiday traditionally celebrated in Mexico and by people of Mexican descent that celebrates and honors deceased friends and family members.