Damage from blue light gets worse with age, research shows

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The damaging effects of blue light from phones, computers and other household fixtures appear to get worse as a person gets older, according to researchers at Oregon State University.
Researchers seeking to understand the effects of blue light experimented on fruit flies because of the similarities in cellular mechanisms flies share with humans. In their experiments, researchers moved flies from complete darkness to environments constantly bathed in blue light as the insects aged. Researchers said the experiment was intended to study the effect of blue light on the mitochondria of the flies’ cells.
OSU researchers say their experiments showed that flies exposed to blue light saw their health worsen more quickly than those kept in the dark. Researchers observed flies constantly exposed to blue light suffered impaired locomotion and were less able to climb the walls of their enclosures. They also said flies kept in the dark were also more likely to live longer than those exposed to blue light. Researchers also said that some flies in all groups were born without eyes, and eyeless flies in blue light environments suffered the same ill effects that flies with eyes did.
OSU researchers said that blue-light-emitting LED technology has not been used long enough to know for certain the effect on human health, even in the most developed countries. They say that the accelerated aging observed in short-lived flies suggests that blue light exposure causes potential cellular damage in humans. Researchers go on to say there are a few things people can do to protect themselves from the harmful effects of the LED screens that surround us on a daily basis. They say eyeglasses with amber lenses will filter out blue light to protect your retinas. In addition, most phones, laptops and other gadgets have settings that block blue light.