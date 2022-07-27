Damage from blue light gets worse with age, research shows

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...


* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 93F to 98F. Low
temperatures 60F to 70F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 70% chance that high
temperatures will drop into the low 90s or lower Sunday.
Overnight low temperatures will generally fall in the lower 60s
most nights between now and Saturday, but the higher hills of
the region will experience low temperatures between 65F to 70F.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...


The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM
PDT Saturday.

An Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been issued. High levels of
ozone in the lower atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels for
sensitive groups at times through Saturday evening. This includes
children, people over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart
disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend
sensitive groups limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are
high.


DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.


Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.org
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Damage from blue light gets worse with age, research shows

  • Updated
  • 0
Phone light

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The damaging effects of blue light from phones, computers and other household fixtures appear to get worse as a person gets older, according to researchers at Oregon State University.

Researchers seeking to understand the effects of blue light experimented on fruit flies because of the similarities in cellular mechanisms flies share with humans. In their experiments, researchers moved flies from complete darkness to environments constantly bathed in blue light as the insects aged. Researchers said the experiment was intended to study the effect of blue light on the mitochondria of the flies’ cells.

OSU researchers say their experiments showed that flies exposed to blue light saw their health worsen more quickly than those kept in the dark. Researchers observed flies constantly exposed to blue light suffered impaired locomotion and were less able to climb the walls of their enclosures. They also said flies kept in the dark were also more likely to live longer than those exposed to blue light. Researchers also said that some flies in all groups were born without eyes, and eyeless flies in blue light environments suffered the same ill effects that flies with eyes did.

OSU researchers said that blue-light-emitting LED technology has not been used long enough to know for certain the effect on human health, even in the most developed countries. They say that the accelerated aging observed in short-lived flies suggests that blue light exposure causes potential cellular damage in humans. Researchers go on to say there are a few things people can do to protect themselves from the harmful effects of the LED screens that surround us on a daily basis. They say eyeglasses with amber lenses will filter out blue light to protect your retinas. In addition, most phones, laptops and other gadgets have settings that block blue light.

