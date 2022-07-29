Dangerous bacterial bloom makes lake toxic to swimmers, OHA says

Weather Alert

.OVERVIEW...The prolonged heat will continue through the weekend. Saturday is expected to be the hottest day, but Sunday will be only slightly cooler. On Saturday night, will see cooler marine air begin to move into southern Willamette Valley. Then by Sunday night, more widespread cooling is expected. Starting Monday temperatures are expected to be around seasonal normals with highs inland in the 80s. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 93F to 98F. Low temperatures 60F to 70F. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 30 to 40% chance that high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s Sunday. Overnight low temperatures will generally fall in the lower 60s most nights between now and Saturday, but the higher hills of the region will experience low temperatures between 65F to 70F. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&