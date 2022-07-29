Dangerous bacterial bloom makes lake toxic to swimmers, OHA says

ADAIR VILLAGE, Ore. -- A lake in Peavy Arboretum is the subject of a health advisory issued by the Oregon Health Authority yesterday, July 28, due to a cyanobacteria algae bloom.
Visitors to Cronemiller Lake near Adair Village are strongly advised not to swim in the lake or drink water from the lake. Cyanobacteria associated with the algal bloom release toxins that the OHA says can cause a puffy red rash on the skin, and can be fatal if ingested. Symptoms of cyanobacteria poisoning include stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, as well as numbness, tingling, dizziness and shortness of breath. The OHA says affected water will remain toxic even after being filtered or boiled.
Visitors are encouraged to enjoy activities such as hiking, biking, picnicking and bird watching, but to avoid getting near the water itself. Fishing and boating are not allowed at Cronemiller Lake, but the OHA let it be known that fish caught from areas experiencing cyanobacteria blooms are also likely to be toxic.
The OHA says children and pets are especially at risk due to their size and level of activity. Officials say dogs can get very ill and even die within minutes to hours of exposure to cyanobacteria by drinking water, licking their fur, or eating floating mats or dried crusts of algae along the shore. Officials say if your dog experiences weakness, difficulty walking, seizures, lethargy, or loss of appetite after swimming, you should seek veterinary treatment as soon as possible.