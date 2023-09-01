Dangerous escapee from state hospital found armpit-deep in mud

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man accused of aggravated attempted murder who escaped from Oregon State hospital and was last seen heading south was found Friday morning armpit-deep in mud at a Portland pond, according to Oregon State Police.

According to OSP, back on August 30, Christopher Lee Pray, 39, stole a van and sped away from the Oregon State Hospital, where he was to be an inmate on charges including aggravated attempted murder. OSP began searching for Pray, and asked the community to report any sightings of him.

In Portland on September 1, at about 8:17 a.m., Portland Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a report of a possible dead body in a pond at North Force Avenue and north Victory Boulevard, OSP said. When rescuers arrived, they found a man who was not dead, but was stuck in mud about 75 feet from firm ground and buried up to their armpits. After an hour-long rescue effort involving rope and a ladder, the man was extracted from the muck and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

When the man got to the hospital, he gave a fake name to staff there, OSP said. However, an attentive staff member recognized the man as Pray, and alerted the Portland Police Bureau. Portland police responded to the hospital and arrested him, and Pray remains in their custody as of September 1.

OSP thanked the vigilant hospital staff who recognized Pray and called the police. OSP said they are investigating the details of Pray’s escape, and hope to have more information for the public on September 5.