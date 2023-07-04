Dangers of fireworks go beyond fire hazards, police say

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

...HOT, DRY, UNSTABLE, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS TO IMPACT MUCH OF
SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR WIND, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County
Lowlands.

* TIMING...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph along exposed terrain and at elevations above 1000 feet.
Strongest winds will occur in the evening and Wednesday
afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. Humidity recovery will
be poor Tuesday night, but improve Wednesday night.

* HAINES...5 (moderate).

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible,
especially from established fires. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Check with your local fire agency to see whether burning and/or
firework restrictions are in place. Even if burning is legal, do
not leave any type of fire unattended.

Dangers of fireworks go beyond fire hazards, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Fireworks exploding

ALBANY, Ore. –Law enforcement officials urge caution for anyone preparing to light off fireworks, as the dangers go beyond the often-cited hazards related to fire risk, according to the Albany Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police officials said that the potential is great for physical injury when lighting off fireworks, and not just from higher-end items. Even sparklers are responsible for about 600 visits to the emergency room in the last year, and most often the injuries reported are those to the hands, head, face, and ears, with the majority of those injured being children.

fireworks injuries x-rays

Safety measures should be practiced when using fireworks, as well as being aware of their legality, which in Eugene they are not. A bucket of water or garden hose should be kept handy in case of a fire, and fireworks should only be lit one at a time. Police recommend against trying to relight or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited.

Finally, police said to never use fireworks when under the influence.

