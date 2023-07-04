Dangers of fireworks go beyond fire hazards, police say

ALBANY, Ore. –Law enforcement officials urge caution for anyone preparing to light off fireworks, as the dangers go beyond the often-cited hazards related to fire risk, according to the Albany Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police officials said that the potential is great for physical injury when lighting off fireworks, and not just from higher-end items. Even sparklers are responsible for about 600 visits to the emergency room in the last year, and most often the injuries reported are those to the hands, head, face, and ears, with the majority of those injured being children.
Safety measures should be practiced when using fireworks, as well as being aware of their legality, which in Eugene they are not. A bucket of water or garden hose should be kept handy in case of a fire, and fireworks should only be lit one at a time. Police recommend against trying to relight or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited.
Finally, police said to never use fireworks when under the influence.