Data shows decrease in Oregon’s youth suicide rate

SALEM, Ore. – New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the rate of suicide had decreased among young people in 2021, even as it increased among all ages.
2021 was the third year in a row that suicide deaths among Oregon youths had decreased, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This marks a 26% decrease in the number of suicide deaths among youth and young adults 24 and younger. According to the CDC, in 2021, 95 young people in Oregon took their own lives – a significant drop from a peak in 2018, when 129 died by suicide.
“For too long, far too many Oregon families and communities have experienced the devastating loss of a loved one to suicide,” said Jill Baker, youth suicide prevention coordinator at the Oregon Health Authority. “While new data show some promise in our collective efforts to lower our state’s youth suicide rate, we rely heavily on local partners to continue doing the important work of increasing safety and wellness in their communities. We hope people in Oregon hear this news as a call to action: we all have a role in preventing suicide and we can make a difference. It will take our sustained efforts as a community to ensure that this promising trend continues.”
The CDC data also showed that death by suicide among all ages in Oregon increased in 2021, with a total of 889 deaths. Furthermore, despite the decrease, suicide remains the second-leading cause of death among people ages 5 to 24, according to CDC data. Oregon has the 17th highest rate of suicide in the United States, at 19.5 per 100,000.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, compassionate care and support from trained crisis counselors is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Just call or text the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.