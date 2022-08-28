Days Creek man found seriously injured seven hours after truck rolls down embankment

DAYS CREEK, Ore. -- A Days Creek man is seriously injured after the truck he was driving rolled 150 feet down an embankment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Steven Kremer, 57, of Days Creek was trapped in his pickup truck for more than seven hours from Friday night into Saturday morning before a neighbor heard him yelling for help.
Kremer crashed the pickup at about 9 p.m. Friday night after leaving the roadway for an unknown reason and rolling multiple times down the embankment in the 7000 block of Days Creek Cutoff Road. A neighbor called 911 at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday.
Fire and EMS crews extricated Kremer from the truck to get him to the roadway to a waiting ambulance, according to DCSO. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical conditions.
The sheriff's office is investigating the crash. Officials are asking anyone with information that could help in the investigation to give them a call at (541) 440-4471.