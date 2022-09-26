Deadline to register to vote on the horizon

OREGON -- Government officials are reminding Oregon citizens that the deadline to register to vote in the 2022 elections is coming up.
The deadline to register to vote in the state of Oregon is October 18. Officials say that ballots will be mailed out on October 20, and voters should receive their ballots between October 21 and October 27. Officials say to contact your local elections office if you haven’t received a ballot by the October 27. Government officials stress that ballots are not forwarded by the post office, so if a voter has moved or changed addresses, they will have to register to vote again.
As of January 2022, a completed ballot must be postmarked by November 8 to be counted. Officials still recommend voters mail their ballots no later than a week prior to the election. Doing so will allow elections officials to more easily count votes and get a more accurate result. If you cannot mail your ballot in time, it is recommended to use a ballot drop-off location, a list of which should be included with your ballot.
Oregon residents can register to vote by completing a registration card and returning it to their local elections office, or by visiting the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office’s website.