Deadly hit and run shuts down Hwy 99 near Royal and Fairfield

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash that has shut down Highway 99 in both directions Thursday evening.
According to EPD, they were called out to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash just before 9:00 p.m. on Highway 99 near Fairfield Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene, the person who was hit was already dead. The preliminary investigation shows that one or possibly two vehicles were going northbound on Hwy. 99 when the crash occurred.
Speed is being considered as a factor in the crash. The involved vehicle or vehicles left the scene and would likely have damage.
Eugene Police Major Collision Investigation team is investigating the crash and is asking anyone with information to call 541-682-5138.
Traffic has been shut down on Hwy. 99 in both the southbound and northbound lanes, between Fairfield and Royal. Travelers are advised to find alternative routes.