 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 5 above
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Deadly hit and run shuts down Hwy 99 near Royal and Fairfield

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash that has shut down Highway 99 in both directions Thursday evening.

According to EPD, they were called out to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash just before 9:00 p.m. on Highway 99 near Fairfield Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, the person who was hit was already dead. The preliminary investigation shows that one or possibly two vehicles were going northbound on Hwy. 99 when the crash occurred.

Speed is being considered as a factor in the crash. The involved vehicle or vehicles left the scene and would likely have damage.

Eugene Police Major Collision Investigation team is investigating the crash and is asking anyone with information to call 541-682-5138.

Traffic has been shut down on Hwy. 99 in both the southbound and northbound lanes, between Fairfield and Royal. Travelers are advised to find alternative routes.

Recommended for you