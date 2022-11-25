Deceased man found in woods; LCSO investigating

NOTI, Ore. – After a body was found in the woods, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for individuals who might have been in the area recently to come forward with any information about suspicious activity.
According to the LCSO, they showed up to an area of Wacker Point Road northwest of Noti on November 20 after hearing reports that a hunter had found a deceased individual in the woods. Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road, is in a relatively remote area north of Highway 126. Deputies say that when they arrived, they identified the deceased as a white man in his 30’s. Officials have not yet released the man’s name pending notification of next-of-kin.
The LCSO is reaching out to the public for information in this case. They ask that anyone with information or who traveled on Wacker Point Road on Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20 contact their tip line at 541-682-4167.