Deceased motorcyclist in Florence crash identified

FLORENCE, Ore. -- A motorcyclist who died on Saturday, September 24, has been identified by Florence Police Department as Ghage Robinette, 20, of North Bend.
According to Florence police, the crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 126 and Quince Street. Police said Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority and troopers from Oregon State Police also responded to the call. Despite lifesaving efforts, Robinette was pronounced deceased at the scene a few minutes after medics arrived, police said.
Florence police say their investigation showed Robinette was traveling east on Highway 126 when he collided with the front of an RV that was turning left onto Highway 126 from Quince Street. Police say Robinette's speed may have been a factor in the crash. They added that the driver of the RV, as well as several witnesses, stayed on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.