Deceased whales washing up on Oregon Coast have scientists perplexed

OREGON COAST -- Recently, three whale carcasses have washed up on the Oregon Coast, causing a big stink as scientists wonder what’s sending so many whales to Oregon’s beaches.
The first whale to appear on Oregon’s coast was an adolescent male grey whale that came ashore south of Winchester Bay. Scientists examined the whale, and said there were obvious signs of trauma caused by orcas, including bite marks and raking wounds across the whale’s hide. Scientists said this is not unusual, as it’s common for killer whales to prey upon large whales.
The second whale was a stranded sperm whale at Fort Stephens State Park. Scientists said they found signs of trauma caused by a ship strike. According to their investigation, a propeller had cut into the whale and caused deep wounds that are assumed to be the cause of death.
The third whale was a newborn gray whale that also washed up at Fort Stephens State Park. The Seaside Aquarium said their preliminary examination showed no signs of any trauma. Rather, they expect a necropsy to show the whale’s death to be a case of failure to thrive.
Jim Rice, the program manager at Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute, has examined two of the three beached whales. He said there doesn’t seem to be an obvious pattern that can explain the stranding of so many whales within a week.
“I can't obviously be absolutely certain what's going to happen in the future, but it does not seem likely to see each of these scenarios again and again and again,” Rice said. “They are three different stranding events that are happening again within the same time period, but of different causes it seems.”
Rice says it’s not uncommon for newborn whales to wash up on shores at this time of year. Gray whales are migrating south, and some infant whales are not strong enough to survive. Rice said there are typically about six strandings of whales on the Oregon Coast each year, so three strandings over a week is highly unusual. But Rice also reaffirmed that he believes the strandings are probably a coincidence, and not a major issue impacting a large number of whales.
It's important for people to let the whale carcasses decompose naturally. If you see marine animal bodies on shore, you’re asked to call the NOAA hotline at 866-767-6114 to report it.