Defibrillator units added to Eugene Police patrol vehicles saved two lives so far, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Police Department officials recently added a vital new piece of equipment to each of their 48 patrol vehicles.
Through a partnership between PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center and the Eugene Police Foundation, new Automated External Defibrillators have been added to the EPD patrol fleet to give officers an additional life-saving tool for people experiencing cardiac arrest.
“Many police departments have deployed AEDs, because they know that they may get to a patient first,” said Doug Mozan, Eugene Police Department’s patrol captain, “and have a better chance at a good transition to EMS care than if they were only applying CPR, or not there at all.”
Fast response is crucial in these types of emergencies, said Dr. Rick Padgett, a cardiologist and executive director of the Oregon Heart & Vascular Institute at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center.
"Sudden cardiac arrest interrupts the heart's electrical rhythm preventing the heart from pumping oxygenated blood to the rest of the body,” said Dr. Rick Padgett. “For each minute that goes by without CPR and a shock from a defibrillator, chances of survival drop by 10 percent. Placing AEDs in the hands of officers who are first on the scene can dramatically improve outcomes for these patients. Early defibrillation can save heart muscle and prevent brain damage."
The new AEDs now on board with EPD officers are one step closer to achieving the “Heartsafe Community” designation, local officials said.
EPD officials said they’ve already had two saves since obtaining the AEDs, and in both cases the patients made full neurological recoveries and were able to walk out of the hospital.
Each year, 350,000 incidents of cardiac arrest occur across the country and the survival rate is less than 10%. EPD encourages individuals to learn how to perform CPR so they can provide immediate assistance if they’re with someone who goes into cardiac arrest.