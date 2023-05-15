 Skip to main content
.Slow moving thunderstorms have potential to produce periods of very
heavy rain this afternoon and evening. Not all areas will receive
rainfall and some areas may receive very heavy rainfall exceeding
one-half inch to one inch in less than an hour.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington,
roughly including the Coast Range Crest and points eastward.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,
especially in urban areas. Debris flows are possible in areas of
the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, the 2020 Wildfires, and the 2022 Cedar
Creek Fire.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Slow moving thunderstorms and high atmospheric moisture have
produced conditions conducive for localized very heavy
rainfall. Amounts in excess of 1 inch per hour may occur with
the most stationary storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Delays up to 40 minutes can be expected on Highway 58 this week, ODOT says

Highway 58 road construction

SALEM, Oregon – State transportation officials said Monday motorists traveling Highway 58 between Interstate 5 and Highway 97 this week can expect delays up to 40 minutes due to emergency repairs related to an April 22 rock slide as well as ongoing construction.

Work crews began removing overhanging and loose debris around milepost 53 just west of the Willamette Pass on Monday morning, Oregon Department of Transportation officials said. This repair work will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily and is expected to take four or five days, ODOT officials said.

Transportation officials said flaggers will be present directing traffic through this work zone, and motorists can expect 15- to 20-minute delays. There may be full lane closures as needed to protect travelers from falling rock, ODOT said.

ODOT officials said other ongoing construction work includes multiple culvert repair and replacement work along the entirety of Highway 58 between Interstate 5 and Highway 97. Motorists can expect 15- to 20-minute delays in all work zones where flaggers are directing traffic, ODOT said.

ODOT reminds motorists to slow down and drive cautiously through work zones for their own safety as well as the safety of highway workers.

More information on ODOT Highway 58 projects can be found online.

