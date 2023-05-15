Delays up to 40 minutes can be expected on Highway 58 this week, ODOT says

SALEM, Oregon – State transportation officials said Monday motorists traveling Highway 58 between Interstate 5 and Highway 97 this week can expect delays up to 40 minutes due to emergency repairs related to an April 22 rock slide as well as ongoing construction.
Work crews began removing overhanging and loose debris around milepost 53 just west of the Willamette Pass on Monday morning, Oregon Department of Transportation officials said. This repair work will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily and is expected to take four or five days, ODOT officials said.
Transportation officials said flaggers will be present directing traffic through this work zone, and motorists can expect 15- to 20-minute delays. There may be full lane closures as needed to protect travelers from falling rock, ODOT said.
ODOT officials said other ongoing construction work includes multiple culvert repair and replacement work along the entirety of Highway 58 between Interstate 5 and Highway 97. Motorists can expect 15- to 20-minute delays in all work zones where flaggers are directing traffic, ODOT said.
ODOT reminds motorists to slow down and drive cautiously through work zones for their own safety as well as the safety of highway workers.
More information on ODOT Highway 58 projects can be found online.