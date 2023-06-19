Delivery driver's car totaled outside her apartment by alleged drunk driver

EUGENE, Ore. – After a local woman's car was totaled by an allegedly drunk driver outside her west Sixth Avenue apartment on Saturday night, she's asking for help getting back on her feet.
Samantha Martinez Feres, who used her car to make food deliveries, said she had just gotten home from work shortly after 6 p.m. on June 17, and was lying down when she heard the sound of spinning tires. Feres then went outside to investigate the noise, she said.
"So I went out to see what it was, and about twenty seconds after I got outside...some guy came around the corner in reverse and...smacked into my car," Feres said. "Hit my car into the building, and then hit it in drive, and ran into the building in front of us."
Feres said her Ring camera captured the moment of impact when her car was struck by an unknown driver. Feres' car was totaled, and the impact tore a hole in a nearby wall, she said.
Feres said the driver only stopped because he got stuck in the building across from hers, Feres said. The impact of the crash shoved her bench into her living room and also struck a stairwell on the north side, which knocked out two power meters, she said. Eugene Water and Electric Board had to come out and turn the power off, Feres said.
Feres said she’s started an insurance claim, but she can’t work right now because she used her car for Jimmy John food deliveries. She started a GoFundMe account to help cover her living expenses until she can replace her car.
No one was injured in the incident, Feres said. There's no word yet on what happened to the driver who damaged her car.
To donate, visit the GoFundMe account here.