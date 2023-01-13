Demand for CPR training and certification increasing

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Being trained in CPR is one thing, but getting certified is another. Fortunately, local options are available to provide training and certification for the lifesaving procedure.
Oregon CPR in Springfield says they offer a variety of CPR-related classes and trainings -- everything for adults, children, infants and even pets. They say they train over 4,000 people every year to be able to administer CPR in an emergency. Katrina Purdy, the owner of Oregon CPR, said anyone interested in CPR training should sign up quick because demand is very high.
“Most of our classes are full. I had to create more classes because of the need. The demand is there for it. We're seeing the need for it now, all of a sudden, obviously, because of what's on the news,” Purdy said, referring to a medical emergency suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a game.
Purdy says it’s critical to be trained properly to the point a person is confident in their lifesaving skills. Every year, 350,000 Americans die from a cardiac arrest. 90% of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of the hospital die. CPR, especially if performed right away, can double or triple the chance of survival. However, bystanders only perform CPR 46% of the time. Oftentimes, a person is afraid of getting involved or unsure of what to do. Purdy wants people to know that they can’t face legal consequences if they perform CPR on someone having a medical emergency due to Oregon’s Good Samaritan Law. Trained professionals say it’s important to get certified, and renew that certification each year.
“We have feedback devices on the mannequins that tell you exactly what your score is,” Purdy said. “you actually get a score of what your performance is during our skills test, which really gives people the sense of ‘oh, I can do this, my skill level is 98%’ or ‘I got 100% on this.’ It really encourages people to act more in an emergency.”
CPR classes at Oregon CPR are $110 and are between four and five hours long. Classes are available in Spanish, and the group also offers other first aid classes as well as discounts and group rates.