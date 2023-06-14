Deputies arrest convicted felon believed to be illegally selling rifles

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. – A man believed to be illegally selling guns was arrested on Wednesday after deputies received a tip about illicit firearms deals, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the CCSO, the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team heard intelligence about firearms being illegally bought and sold in Coos County by a convicted felon on June 14. The SCINT immediately put together a team that included deputies from the CCSO and personnel from the Coos County Community Corrections Department to intercept the illegal guns and arrest those who were trafficking them.
The CCSO said Cody L Reynolds, 38, of Myrtle Point, was arrested as a result of the investigation. Reynolds reportedly had two rifles in his possession and a small amount of methamphetamine, and had also just sold a third rifle, deputies said. Reynolds is also a convicted felon, who at the time of his arrest was on probation with the Coos County Community Corrections Department. As a result of his most recent arrest, Reynolds was charged with three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, one of the three guns that were seized was a so-called “ghost gun,” a firearm that did not have a serial number and was therefore untraceable. According to the CCSO, information received during the arrest of Reynolds led them to another home near Myrtle Point. The CCSO has promised more information on what transpired there in the near future.