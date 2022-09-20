Deputies bust massive illegal marijuana operation near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A large-scale illegal marijuana production operation near Junction City was searched and one suspect was cited, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
The LCSO says they conducted the search on September 15, at a property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane just south of Junction City. Deputies say they found about 8,000 illegal marijuana plants, nearly 5,000 pounds of processed marijuana, almost $50,000 in cash and $32,000 in silver. Deputies also say they seized a luxury vehicle they believe was purchased using proceeds from the operation.
Officials said the operation was located right next to the Willamette River, and included several structures within the flood plain. LCSO officials said the structures would have serious negative effects on the environment when the water level rises and partially or totally submerges them. In addition, environmental officials said the operation was illegally consuming about 12,000 gallons of water each day.
The LCSO says Kevin John O'Donnell was issued citations in lieu of custody for unlawful manufacturing of cannabinoid or marijuana items and unlawful possession of marijuana. Investigations into the extent of the operation and its environmental damages are underway, the LCSO said.