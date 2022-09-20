 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

In Eugene and Springfield, air quality of unhealthy for sensitive
groups is expected in the mornings with improved air quality each
afternoon.

In Oakridge, air quality is likely to worsen to hazardous on the
Air Quality Index.

Young children, older adults, and people with heart or lung problems
are especially vulnerable. With school back in session, it is
important to consider public health guidance for school outdoor
activities when scheduling time outdoors for children.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
211info.org

Deputies bust massive illegal marijuana operation near Junction City

  • Updated
  • 0
Junction City marijuana operation greenhouses

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A large-scale illegal marijuana production operation near Junction City was searched and one suspect was cited, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

The LCSO says they conducted the search on September 15, at a property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane just south of Junction City. Deputies say they found about 8,000 illegal marijuana plants, nearly 5,000 pounds of processed marijuana, almost $50,000 in cash and $32,000 in silver. Deputies also say they seized a luxury vehicle they believe was purchased using proceeds from the operation.

Junction City marijuana operation full look

Officials said the operation was located right next to the Willamette River, and included several structures within the flood plain. LCSO officials said the structures would have serious negative effects on the environment when the water level rises and partially or totally submerges them. In addition, environmental officials said the operation was illegally consuming about 12,000 gallons of water each day.

Junction City marijuana operation greenhouse

The LCSO says Kevin John O'Donnell was issued citations in lieu of custody for unlawful manufacturing of cannabinoid or marijuana items and unlawful possession of marijuana. Investigations into the extent of the operation and its environmental damages are underway, the LCSO said.

