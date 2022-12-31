Deputies make arrest in Blodgett shooting

BLODGETT, Ore. -- An arrest has been made after a man and a woman were both found with gunshot wounds Friday, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Tina Gonzales-Ross, 57, is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, first degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon, deputies said. She was arrested at about 10 p.m. Friday after an investigation found there was probable cause she committed crimes against a 62-year-old man who was living at the home.
The initial incident happened at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in Blodgett. Deputies responded to reports a man had been shot on his property by a woman living at the same home.
When they arrived, they said neither the woman nor her vehicle were there. She was later found in Lincoln County with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery, deputies said.
This investigation remains open and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.