Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 ft at 15 seconds and north winds 10 to 15
kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Deputies make arrest in Blodgett shooting

  Updated
  • 0
Police lights

BLODGETT, Ore. -- An arrest has been made after a man and a woman were both found with gunshot wounds Friday, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Tina Gonzales-Ross, 57, is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, first degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon, deputies said. She was arrested at about 10 p.m. Friday after an investigation found there was probable cause she committed crimes against a 62-year-old man who was living at the home.

The initial incident happened at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in Blodgett. Deputies responded to reports a man had been shot on his property by a woman living at the same home.

When they arrived, they said neither the woman nor her vehicle were there. She was later found in Lincoln County with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery, deputies said.

This investigation remains open and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

