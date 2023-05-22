Deputies remind boaters to practice safety and preparation

SWEET HOME, Ore. – As the summer boating season approaches, Linn County sheriff’s officials remind the public that safety should be a priority for outdoor water recreationists, authorities said.
Being prepared is one element of enjoying a safe and fun experience in local waterways, said Dan Graybill, a marine patrol deputy with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Graybill said this includes tuning up and being sure boat engines run properly, that the carburetor’s spark arrester is clean of debris, oil, or gas, and that there are plenty of personal floatation devices that properly fit everyone on board the boat.
Boaters should also make sure the drain plug is in and that the boat’s bilge pump and engine exhaust fans are operational, Graybill said.
“Number one, make sure your boat maintenance is done before you launch at a ramp,” he said.
Boat operators may have alcohol in their watercraft, but, same as driving a car, the operator cannot be intoxicated, Graybill said.
Graybill said boat ramp access is expected to be closed at Green Peter Reservoir as of mid-July, so boaters should expect higher numbers of boats in the area and practice courtesy with others.
“The courtesy docks are for people getting on and off boats,” he said. “Please let passengers off on the dock and then move your boat out into the water to wait for your trailer to arrive. It will great decrease congestion at the ramp area.”
Sheriff’s officials said those who can’t afford a life jacket for their children can contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950. More information can be found online.