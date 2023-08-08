Deputies seek tips related to stolen, stripped vehicle found abandoned in Bandon

BANDON, Ore. – Authorities are seeking information related to a stolen vehicle found stripped and abandoned in Bandon on Monday morning, according to Coos County sheriff’s officials.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said they received notice at 10:27 a.m. on August 7 of a black 2006 Chevrolet Blazer found stripped and abandoned on Chandler Road near Rosa Road. A deputy, assisted by the Bandon Police Department, determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen and was abandoned at the location sometime between 9 p.m. on August 6 and Monday morning, deputies said.
CCSO officials ask anyone with information related to this incident to call 541-396-2106.