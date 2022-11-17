 Skip to main content
Deputies seeking help in finding suspected vehicle thief

Linn County wanted suspect

LYONS, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a person suspected in several cases of stolen vehicles.

According to the LCSO, Billy Raymond Edge, 32, of Lyons, is a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. The LCSO says Edge stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Deputies say members of the public should not approach Edge. The LCSO says Edge has multiple warrants for his arrest, has recently cut off his GPS ankle monitor, and is suspected of recently evading law enforcement in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.

The LCSO suggests that anyone with information about his whereabouts call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency phone line at 541-967-3950. They say to reference LCSO Case #22-04478 and ask for Detective Connelly.

Billy Raymond Edge

Billy Raymond Edge

