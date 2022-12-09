Deputies to step up patrols to catch impaired drivers during holiday season

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- In an effort to combat drunk driving, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind the public of the dangers of drunk driving and try to catch impaired drivers.
The DCSO says they will be stationing overtime patrols on roadways starting on December 15 specifically to get drunk and impaired drivers off the road. Deputies say they will specifically work with a focus on identifying and stopping drivers who seem to be under the influence of intoxicants. The DCSO says funding for this period of increased patrols is made possible through DUII enforcement grant dollars.
“It’s so important that drivers act responsibly, and that includes refraining from impaired driving,” said Lt. Brad O’Dell. “The holidays are a special time of year for many, and we want our community members to enjoy this season. We need commitment from drivers that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this senseless behavior.”
According to the NHTSA, in 2020 11,654 people were killed in crashes that involved a drunk driver. The NHTSA also says that more than 10,000 people have been killed in drunk driving incidents every year from 2016 to 2020.
The DCSO says it’s never acceptable to drink and drive, even if you’ve only had one drink or think you’re good to drive. The DCSO says to designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service, or call a taxi or a sober friend to get home safely. Deputies also recommend to stop friends and family members who are about to drive under the influence, and make plans to get them home safely. The DCSO also asks that if you see a drunk driver on the road, report them to law enforcement.