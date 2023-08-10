Deputies warn of hazardous obstruction on McKenzie River

BLUE RIVER, Ore. – Lane County sheriff’s officials have advised recreationists visiting the McKenzie River near Blue River to be extremely cautious when boating due to a potentially hazardous obstruction.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said a log is obstructing the river-right channel near River Mile 62.5, which is close to McKenzie River Drive and Mill Creek Road. Boaters are advised to stay to the left side of the channel in order to clear the log, which is not easily visible when coming from upstream, authorities said.

KEZI 9 News reported on a similar tree hazard located on the Willamette River near Harrisburg in late July. Harrisburg fire officials said the hazard, combined strong current, shallow water, and continual build-up in the area have led to numerous rescues of floaters, kayakers, and canoers.

Current information on water obstructions and safety tips can be found on the Oregon State Marine Board’s website.